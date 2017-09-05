Robotic Fridge Can Bring Drinks Right To You [WATCH]

By Nina
Panasonic has revealed a robotic, voice-activated fridge, “Ku,” that can move towards you to bring you your drink.

If you’re picturing something like a Roomba, you actually aren’t too far off. The Ku, however, does have much more sophisticated sensors that allow it to map out the room in order to avoid collisions. The sensors are constantly scanning so that, even if a set up in the room changes, the Ku will be able to maneuver around it.

As if that wasn’t enough, the fridge also keeps track of the contents on its shelves and could potentially, as Fast & Co points out, communicate with Alexa or Google Home in order to restock.

Reuters reports that this new technology could come in very handy for those with disabilities that make it difficult to get to the fridge and the elderly.

Check out the Ku in action below.

