Is Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

By Annie Reuter

Taylor Swift shattered streaming records with “Look What You Made Me Do,” the debut single from her forthcoming album Reputation.. Over the weekend Swift shared a second listen to the new album releasing “…Ready For It?”

Fans can expect to lyrics from those tracks on the singer’s new merch, according to a new report by TMZ.

Swift is reportedly in the process of trademarking key phrases and song titles from her the album including the title “Look What You Made Me Do” and the spoken line, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”