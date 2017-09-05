The Apple Music Festival Is No More

After a 10 year annual run in London, Apple has officially cancelled the Apple Music Festival. The event has hosted big name artists such as Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, Adele, Oasis, and Kendrick Lamar.

Although no statement has been released yet as to why Apple chose to kill off the music festival, Fast & Co speculates that it may be because the tech giant wants to focus more time and money on advancing video. With a recent push into creating original content, this reasoning might be right on the nose.

Farewell, Apple Music Fest. It was a good run.