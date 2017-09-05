The Apple Music Festival Is No More

By Nina
Filed Under: Adele, Apple, festival, Foo Fighters, iTunes, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, London, Music festival, Oasis
(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

After a 10 year annual run in London, Apple has officially cancelled the Apple Music Festival. The event has hosted big name artists such as Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, Adele, Oasis, and Kendrick Lamar.

Although no statement has been released yet as to why Apple chose to kill off the music festival, Fast & Co speculates that it may be because the tech giant wants to focus more time and money on advancing video. With a recent push into creating original content, this reasoning might be right on the nose.

Farewell, Apple Music Fest. It was a good run.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live