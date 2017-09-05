Usher’s Herpes Accuser Says They Filmed A Sex Tape

By Nina
The drama surrounding Usher‘s herpes lawsuit has gotten even crazier!

According to TMZ, accuser Quantasia Sharpton has now claimed in a new interview that she filmed her sexual encounter with the legendary singer.

Even more, she said it wasn’t a hidden camera: Usher knew she was filming the whole time!

While her claims seem hard to believe, there is also reportedly surveillance footage of Usher entering Sharpton’s hotel room on the alleged night the herpes exposure happened.

