Wedding Parties In Space Are Now Real

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle via Getty Images)

A company is taking bachelor/bachelorette parties to a whole new level by offering to let you party on … in space.

The company – called World View – will blast you and your buddies off in a high-tech helium balloon from a launch pad in Tucson, Arizona.

From there, you’ll float to 100,000 feet above sea level. As a comparison, a normal passenger jet usually flies at an altitude of between 36,000 and 39,000 feet.

There is an open bar, but customers are warned that the weird pressurized capsule will mess your blood up and cause you to feel more drunk than normal.

After a couple hours partying in space, the capsule is disconnected from the helium balloon and floats back to earth with a parachute.

All this fun and excitement – and the open bar – will set you back a mere $75,000. To find out more about these space jams, click here.

