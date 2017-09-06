adidas, beer, vomit, beer proof, vomit proof, Oktoberfest.

Adidas Made Beer-Proof and Vomit-Proof Sneakers

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Now THIS is called knowing your target audience.

Adidas just announced a new limited-edition sneaker that they’ll be selling in Germany for Oktoberfest.  And they’re PERFECT for that . . . because they’re made with a material that’s beer-proof and vomit-proof.

And they also have some embroidery on them that’s meant to look like the patterns on lederhosen . . . but I’m thinking that when it comes to features, that’s less important than the whole beer-and-vomit resistance thing.

