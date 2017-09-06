Adidas Made Beer-Proof and Vomit-Proof Sneakers

Now THIS is called knowing your target audience.

Adidas just announced a new limited-edition sneaker that they’ll be selling in Germany for Oktoberfest. And they’re PERFECT for that . . . because they’re made with a material that’s beer-proof and vomit-proof.

adidas Just Dropped Beer-Proof Sneakers for Oktoberfest https://t.co/iu49h9RhpZ via @MensJournal — SchnucksBeerGuy (@SchnucksBeerGuy) September 5, 2017

And they also have some embroidery on them that’s meant to look like the patterns on lederhosen . . . but I’m thinking that when it comes to features, that’s less important than the whole beer-and-vomit resistance thing.

Check out more about these Adidas by clicking here.