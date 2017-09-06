Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Oprah Set for Next Week’s Telethon

Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Oprah are just a few of the stars lined up for the big telethon going down next Tuesday for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The lineup also includes Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, and Blake Shelton.

The show is called “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief”.

It’ll air live at 8:00 P.M. on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT. It’s being held at three locations: Universal Studios in Los Angeles, Times Square in New York, and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The money will go to several charities, including the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, and Save the Children.

