According to TMZ, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have confirmed their relationship.

It took 4 years, but Hollywood’s most top secret couple finally packed on the PDA Monday in Malibu … hand in hand in the sand. Though they’ve allegedly been together since 2013 — about a year after her split from¬†Tom Cruise¬†— this is the first time they’ve been seen doing what lovebirds do.

Check out the video of them walking on the beach holding hands below.