New Dating App Only Shows Picture After You’ve Chatted With Them [pic]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

There’s a new dating app that doesn’t want people to make snap decisions based on someone’s pictures.  No . . . they want you to have to waste like five minutes talking to them, THEN make a snap decision based on their pictures.

The app is called Taffy, and when you’re browsing through people’s profiles, you can only see their name, age, and a headline.  And you can’t see their picture until after you’ve sent about 10 messages back and forth.

The goal, of course, is to make it so people’s personalities are worth as much as how they look.  Will it work?  Not to make a snap judgment without more discussion, but I’m skeptical.

Check out more about taffy by clicking here.

