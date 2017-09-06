Pregnant Woman Denied Restaurant Service For Wearing Crop Top

Charisha Raylee Gobin, a pregnant woman, claimed in a Facebook post that she was denied service a Washington restaurant because she was wearing a crop top, per a report on Daily Dot.

Gobin wrote that she went to Buzz Inn in Marysville to have dinner with her mother and sister when a server approached her and said the restaurant had “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy.

She was wearing both, which upset the seven-and-a-half month pregnant Gobin.

Angry at the situation, Gobin took to Facebook to tell her story, which quickly went viral.

On Monday, Buzz Inn apologized in a Facebook post for the “misunderstanding” and said that the server, who has been with the company for nearly 20 years, was just trying to “use her best judgement [sic].”

The article has photos of Gobin and Buzz Inn’s apology.

The restaurant’s post has since received polar opinions on the matter, many noting that they wouldn’t want to see Gobin’s stomach and how the restaurant did nothing wrong.

