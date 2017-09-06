Scott Disick Held On 5105 Psychiatric Hold In Hospital

It appears reality star Scott Disick has hit a rough patch following his break up from Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blast revealed that Disick was involuntarily hospitalized late last month after a mysterious event at his home.

On August 18th, the LA County Fire Department and Sheriffs Department responded to a call at Disick’s home, where he was said to have been “a danger to himself and others.”

He was then placed on a 5105 psychiatric hold and taken to a nearby hospital. Kourtney Kardashian reportedly came to visit him during his stay to show support.

While he’s since been released, it’s still unknown what happened that led to the hold.

For more information, you can head right here.