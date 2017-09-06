Scott Disick Held On 5105 Psychiatric Hold In Hospital

By Nina
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

It appears reality star Scott Disick has hit a rough patch following his break up from Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blast revealed that Disick was involuntarily hospitalized late last month after a mysterious event at his home.

On August 18th, the LA County Fire Department and Sheriffs Department responded to a call at Disick’s home, where he was said to have been “a danger to himself and others.”

He was then placed on a 5105 psychiatric hold and taken to a nearby hospital. Kourtney Kardashian reportedly came to visit him during his stay to show support.

While he’s since been released, it’s still unknown what happened that led to the hold.

