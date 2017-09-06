Target Is Selling Britney Spears Mens Shirts, And People Are Going Nuts Over Them!

Target is no slouch when it comes to being progressive with their clothing.

Their next biggest seller is a Britney Spears t-shirt that features the cover art from Spears’ 2001 album, “Britney.”

The kicker? They’re in the men’s section…and for only $12.99.

Many have taken to Twitter to show off the new shirt, it’s just straight awesome!

Thanks Target, ya really outdid yaself. #britney #targetknowswhatsup A post shared by Matthew Cigolini (@matthewcigolini) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Not gonna lie, this might be my new favorite shirt. @Target on point with the Britney fan merch 🤘 pic.twitter.com/quSmAqMZyc — michael covelli (@MichaelCovelli) August 31, 2017

For the record @Target is now carrying BRITNEY FREAKING SPEARS SHIRTS! Go to the men's department and get one now! I'm one happy fan.💕💕 pic.twitter.com/MGC7fidQr0 — jacobspears (@jclassybutnasty) August 30, 2017

Oh wow that Britney shirt they had at Target is sold out everywhere. TOO relevant! pic.twitter.com/Pzr5FTdKgR — crldsnts (@CandidlyCarlo) August 3, 2017

It seems that people especially love these Britney shirts and a similar Selena shirt because in the past Target has only sold men’s band shirts that depict male musicians, Yahoo reported.