Target Is Selling Britney Spears Mens Shirts, And People Are Going Nuts Over Them!

Filed Under: Britney Spears, Mens, T-Shirt, Target
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Britney Spears arrives at a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at The LINQ Promenade on November 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Target is no slouch when it comes to being progressive with their clothing.

Their next biggest seller is a Britney Spears t-shirt that features the cover art from Spears’ 2001 album, “Britney.”

The kicker? They’re in the men’s section…and for only $12.99.

Many have taken to Twitter to show off the new shirt, it’s just straight awesome!

Thanks Target, ya really outdid yaself. #britney #targetknowswhatsup

A post shared by Matthew Cigolini (@matthewcigolini) on

It seems that people especially love these Britney shirts and a similar Selena shirt because in the past Target has only sold men’s band shirts that depict male musicians, Yahoo reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live