Alicia Keys Goes Bare Faced For ‘Elle’ Cover [PICS]

By Nina
(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Alicia Keys)

Recently, Alicia Keys graced the cover of Elle Brazil wearing only moisturizer and blush, reports Hello Giggles. Spoiler alert: She looks amazing.

In an interview with the magazine, she said:

“It can seem silly, but I think that many of us are caught in this trap. We worry about what the others are thinking about us, and we forget to think by ourselves. Actually, this is not only about using makeup or not. It is more about living, being as you feel really comfortable and exploring all of it.”

Alicia Keys has been an advocate for promoting natural beauty inside and out for a while, and it’s admirable to see her practice what she preaches:

“Cause I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.”

