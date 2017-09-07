Alicia Keys Goes Bare Faced For ‘Elle’ Cover [PICS]

Recently, Alicia Keys graced the cover of Elle Brazil wearing only moisturizer and blush, reports Hello Giggles. Spoiler alert: She looks amazing.

In an interview with the magazine, she said:

“It can seem silly, but I think that many of us are caught in this trap. We worry about what the others are thinking about us, and we forget to think by ourselves. Actually, this is not only about using makeup or not. It is more about living, being as you feel really comfortable and exploring all of it.”

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Alicia Keys has been an advocate for promoting natural beauty inside and out for a while, and it’s admirable to see her practice what she preaches: