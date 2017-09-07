Bobbi Brown Launches Affordable Makeup Line

Bobbi Brown has some great news: an affordable makeup line that has begun with lipsticks. Their Crushed Lip Collection is the first introduction to their new campaign that’s offering lower priced products in order to reach a younger demographic.
Sandra Main, Global President of Bobbi Brown, told WWD:
“The impetus for Tier 0 pricing is to appeal to a younger customer where they shop… The average age of Bobbi Brown’s customer is 38, but she hopes these launches skew more toward an ‘older Millenial,’ or someone in their late 20s to 35 years old.”
Get the Crushed Lip Collection lipsticks ($29) on the Bobbi Brown website.