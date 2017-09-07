BREAKING: 2 Police Officers Shot In South Sacramento, Suspect Down Read More

Details On ‘Neo Yokio,’ Jaden Smith & Ezra Koenig’s Anime

By Nina
(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Neo Yokio, the Netflix anime that Vampire Weekend lead singer Ezra Koenig and Jaden Smith have been working on, has finally gotten an official trailer.

Here are all the details, per Vulture: The series is written by Koenig and Nick Weidenfeld with the main character, Kaz Kaan, voiced by Jaden Smith. The show has been described as a “postmodern homage to classic anime, English literature, and modern New York fashion and culture. It’s produced by Japanese studios Production IG and Studio Deen, along with Seoul-based MOI, with storyboard artists including Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Junji Nishimura.” The show will have six episodes.

Other big names associated with Neo Yokio are Jude LawThe Kid Mero, Desus Nice, Jason SchwartzmanTavi Gevinson, and Susan Sarandon. Quite the eclectic list of features.

Neo Yokio will air on Netflix on Sept. 22.

