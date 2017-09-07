day dreaming, drive dreaming, driving, accidents

Drive Dreaming…Stay Woke!

By Tony Tecate
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images

Drive dreaming … A new study says that drivers spend about 70% of their time daydreaming instead of paying attention to what’s going on around them. I call this time traveling.

The researchers are unable to confirm whether mind wandering is hazardous, but they note that lack of driver awareness is a key risk factor for motor vehicle accidents.

Try to be more attentive and in tune with your surroundings. Also, look twice for motorcyclists. As one myself, I cannot tell you how many times I see people more focused on their phone while driving at 70+mph than driving.

To read more on this study click here.

