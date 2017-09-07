Gucci, Dior & More Have Banned Size 0 Models

Luxury conglomerates LVMH and Kering, who own a number of high end fashion houses, formed an admirable new charter that is promoting a more healthy overall image for modeling.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that in addition to banning models under the age of 16 for adult clothing, female models must be a minimum of French size 34 (a U.S. size 2) and male models French 44 (extra small). The charter also instated to have a dedicated psychologist or therapist available during work hours and that models must provide a valid medical certificate for proof that they are fit to work.

Antoine Arnault, an LVMH director, commented on the new rules:

“We have the responsibility of building new standards for fashion and we hope to be followed by other players in our sector.”

Gucci, Celine, Louis Vuitton and Dior are among the brands who are officially banning size zero models.