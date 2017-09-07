Kanye West Won’t Have Yeezy Show At New York Fashion Week

By Nina
(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

No matter what it is, Kanye West always goes all in with all his projects. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Yeezy show at the New York Fashion Week, only to have the news dropped that Kanye will not be having one at all.

Kanye didn’t provide any context for the sudden cancellation, but a source told People Magazine:

“He’s just exhausted. He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work – which is extremely important to him – and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”

On top of that, with the recent news of his third child on the way, it does make sense that Kanye has other priorities that are likely taking the forefront.

