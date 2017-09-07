L’Oréal’s First Transgender Model Munroe Bergdorf Fired

One week after L’Oréal announced Munroe Bergdorf as its first transgender model for the True Match campaign, she got fired.

According to Metro, L’Oréal decided to cease association with Bergdorf after she wrote a critical blog post “in response to the white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.”

L’Oréal released an official statement regarding the ordeal:

“We support diversity and tolerance towards all people irrespective of their race, background, gender and religion. The L’Oréal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the Ambassadors who represent this campaign. We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her. L’Oréal remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty.”

Bergdorf responded to the event in a Facebook post, saying: