Price Increase At Starbucks

By Nina
At a number of Starbucks locations, prices went up on the day PSLs hit stores. According to Business Insider, “certain Starbucks locations raised prices on 10% of menu items, including some sizes of brewed coffee, select espresso drinks, bacon Gouda breakfast sandwiches, and cookies. Price increases ranged from 10 to 30 cents and varied based on the market.” Starbucks did not disclose how many of their nationwide locations implemented the price increase.

The last big Starbucks price hike happened on Nov. 2016.

Starbucks spokesperson Sanja Gould said:

“We expect 10% of the US customer’s average customer ticket to increase by about 0.5%  as a result of these beverage adjustments…. Pricing is continually evaluated on a product-by-product and market-by-market basis in our stores in order to balance business needs while continuing to provide value to our loyal customers.”

