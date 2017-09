Rihanna and Puma have teamed up in the past to bring us some instant classic creepers, and they’ve joined forced again to bring us a special edition sneaker.

A special edition #CLF Creeper will be available 9/14! Thank you @puma for supporting our education and health programs around the world. #FENTYxPUMA A post shared by Clara Lionel Foundation (@claralionelfdn) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

The CLF Fenty Creeper not only looks great, but proceeds will also be going towards a good cause: Rihanna’s Clara Lionel foundation, which supports global education and health programs.

Bustle reports that the sneaker will be available on Sept. 14.