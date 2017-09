At this point, it may be entirely possible to go an entire fall season with only the taste of pumpkin spice in your mouth. From candy to donuts to (of course) lattes, and now… cough drops.

I'm pretty sure the sole reason why I've had a sore throat since Friday is that my immune system wants me to buy these CVS pumpkin spice cough drops. Well immune system, it's not happening. Menthol and pumpkin sound horrible together. A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

CVS introduced Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops which will be available for a limited time in most stores nationwide, Cosmo reports.

This raises the question of what might be next… maybe pumpkin spice toothpaste?