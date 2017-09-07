The Legend Of The Pizza That Induces Labor

Rumor has it, hundreds of woman order the “Preggo pizza” at Skipolini’s Pizza & Pasta in Folsom; and minutes later, they go into labor.

The Preggo pizza has 13 toppings on it, including big chunks of fresh garlic, oregano, fresh vegetables, and six types of meat. The pizza comes in at 4 pounds!

Even doctors believe the pizza can cause a woman to give birth early.

I called yesterday to ask if this was true and Skipolini’s say they see 10-15 people a week coming in just for that special pizza. They even have a list of the women who ate the pizza and then gave birth. See that by clicking here.

If you need to induce your labor, why not give it a try. They have two locations with one in Folsom and one if Rocklin. If it is a boy, name it Tony!