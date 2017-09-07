U2 Working to Replace Instruments for Displaced Houston Musicians

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Speaking with Mix 104.1’s Karson and Kennedy this morning, Bono confirmed that his U2 bandmate and longtime friend The Edge is working to deploy his Music Rising initiative in Houston following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Related: U2 Debut New Track ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

The Music Rising charity first began in 2005 in New Orleans as a response to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. David “The Edge” Evans organized the initiative in order to get instruments back into the hands of displaced musicians, giving professional and amateur players alike the opportunity to continue making a living with their craft.

Now, the charity is turning toward another southern city ravaged by storms. “You might recall that Edge – when Hurricane Katrina did its damage to New Orleans and destroyed the lives of so many musicians there – he put together Music Rising,” Bono said. “And it was a really clever way of getting the musicians of the area some instruments so they could continue to live.”

“Edge has been in discussions now to do the same in Houston. And you know, we have private ways that we will respond, but publicly that’s what we’re doing.”

The Music Rising website currently has a donation button with all proceeds being directed to Hurricane Harvey relief.