Usher Tells Judge That People That Are Suing Him Are Liars

Usher’s legal team just fired back at the 2 women and 1 man that are suing Usher for ‘exposing them to herpes’.

Usher claims that all of these allegations are false, including the fact that he had any type of sexual relations with any of these people.

His legal documents also say that all of the plaintiffs have ‘unclean hands’ but he’s not specific to what that means.

Usher also claims they can’t win the case because even if he did have sex with them he didn’t know he had herpes so he couldn’t willingly expose them to the STD.

Read more on this story here.