BREAKING: 2 Police Officers Shot In South Sacramento, Suspect Down Read More

Woman Escapes Handcuffs, Takes Stolen Police Car On Chase [VIDEO]

By Nina
Filed Under: Arrested, CHASE, Handcuffs, Police, Stolen

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman is being held on several charges after she slipped her handcuffs, stole a police SUV and then led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).

Thirty-three-year-old Toscha Sponsler was being held Thursday in the Angelina County jail on charges that include evading arrest.

Authorities say Sponsler had been detained Saturday on suspicion of shoplifting and was in the back of the SUV when she managed to slip her hand through one of the cuffs.

Video released Tuesday by Lufkin police show her then squeezing through a partition to reach the front seat.

A chase went on for about 20 miles (30 kilometers) before a state trooper managed to spin her out.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live