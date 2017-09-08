Footage Of Fallen Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Robert French When He Appeared On ‘Cops’ [Video]

Yesterday Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Robert French was laid to rest.

He was gunned down last week at the Ramada Inn in a shoot out with car robbery suspects.

Officer Bob French appeared in an episode of COPS that was filmed in Sacramento a while back.

The production crew of that episode gave the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department a copy of the video in which he appeared in.

You can see Officer French at the :41 mark of the teaser video below.

RIP Officer Bob French….thank you for all of your years of service to our community.