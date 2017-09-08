Horrific Details Emerge In XXXTentacion’s Abuse Trial

More details have emerged in the case against rapper XXXTentacion for allegedly abusing a pregnant woman, and they are truly horrific…

Complex has reported on victim’s 142 page testimony, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Warning: The following contains descriptions of alleged domestic abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

XXXTentacion reportedly threatened to kill the victim every day, as well as claiming he would cut her tongue out for singing along to a song.

She was physically beaten, punched, stomped on, and strangled on multiple occasions. In one of the most brutal attacks, the victim described her face as being so damaged, it looked distorted, and one of her eyes was left bleeding.

The rapper also repeatedly broke her phone or took possession of it in order to prevent her from talking to others.

She was only able to contact police in the end after escaping the rapper’s apartment and using a stranger’s phone to get help from an ex-boyfriend’s mom.

The rapper has plead not guilty to all charges, and his trial is set to take place on October 5th.

We’ve chosen to withhold some of the allegations due to their brutal nature, but you can read the full story here.