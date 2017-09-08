How Much Does It Cost To Be A Fan Of Your Favorite Football Team

Not all NFL teams are created equal and each team offers a different fan experience … at different prices.

Fans of the New England Patriots spend more on tickets than any other fanbase – forking over $1,786.76 for the whole season.

Beer is most expensive for Oakland Raiders fans, who will need to spend $142.75 if they want to buy one beer at each home and away game.

Hot dogs are most expensive for Buffalo Bills fans, costing $99.50 for one at each home and away game.

If you’re looking for bargains…

Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars will spend less on tickets than any other fanbase, just $1,218.29 for the whole season.

Beer is cheapest for Houston Texans fans. Buying a small beer at every home and away game will cost $96.

Hot dogs are most affordable for Seattle Seahawks fans, costing $64.25 for one at each home and away game.

