facebook, instagram, twitter, snapchat, social media

Is having too many social media fans making you sick?

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Facebook, instagram, SnapChat, Social Media, Twitter
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

According to new research, people with a high number of social media friends tend to get more upper respiratory infections. Is this why Lady Gaga had to cancel her recent concert?  If you remember she claimed to have a respiratory infection…yikes!

The reason? Stress. All that social media stress can suppress immune function – making you more susceptible to getting sick.

You may have noticed that social media impacts your mental health. Whether constantly scrolling through your feed gives you a serious case of FOMO, gives you extra anxiety, or makes you feel bad about yourself in general, it’s well documented that social media can have some not-so-great effects.

To see more of the effects click here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live