Is having too many social media fans making you sick?

According to new research, people with a high number of social media friends tend to get more upper respiratory infections. Is this why Lady Gaga had to cancel her recent concert? If you remember she claimed to have a respiratory infection…yikes!

The reason? Stress. All that social media stress can suppress immune function – making you more susceptible to getting sick.

You may have noticed that social media impacts your mental health. Whether constantly scrolling through your feed gives you a serious case of FOMO, gives you extra anxiety, or makes you feel bad about yourself in general, it’s well documented that social media can have some not-so-great effects.

