Lil Wayne Returns to Studio After Seizures

"Now he's healthy and we making some #hits," producer Scott Storch wrote.
(Photo By: Aaron Davidson / Getty Images)

By Hayden Wright

Last weekend, Lil Wayne was reportedly hospitalized after suffering seizures—the latest in a string of health scares. Though Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter tweeted that he was “fine,” concerns for his well-being still persisted.

Now, it appears Wayne is back in the studio, cutting tracks with producer Scott Storch. Storch shared a photo from their session and assured his followers that Wayne is “healthy.”

“My boy from back in Miami @liltunechi now he’s healthy and we making some #hits in Los Angeles,” he wrote.

NBA point guard Damian Lillard also caught up with Wayne this week. The Portland Trail Blazers player and part-time rapper shared a photo of the pair hanging out at a recording studio.

See photos of Wayne back in action, that feature some prominent middle fingers, now at Radio.com.

