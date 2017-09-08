This Tweet Has Girls Laughing And Boys Confused. Do You Understand It? [Photos]

Filed Under: Boys, Confused, Curls, Girl, girls, Tweet, Understand
A picture taken on December 28, 2016 in Vertou, western France, shows logos of US online news and social networking service Twitter. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE
(Photo credit LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, 18-year old Twitter user Payton Hicks tweeted a meme that showed a girl getting her haired curled at (what looks like) a salon.

This post has gone viral, being retweeted over 21,000 times. Girls love the post.

However, many men looked at the tweet and scratched their heads. In one word: what?

Girls just sat back and laughed at the boys figuring out the meaning.

In the end, however, the boys found pity when a couple girls explained in replies.

Another Twitter user even compared the hair on the right to a middle school student going to a dance.

Buzzfeed has more photos of the entertainment.

Girls – 1. Boys – 0.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live