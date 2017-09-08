This Tweet Has Girls Laughing And Boys Confused. Do You Understand It? [Photos]

On Wednesday, 18-year old Twitter user Payton Hicks tweeted a meme that showed a girl getting her haired curled at (what looks like) a salon.
This post has gone viral, being retweeted over 21,000 times. Girls love the post.
However, many men looked at the tweet and scratched their heads. In one word: what?
Girls just sat back and laughed at the boys figuring out the meaning.
In the end, however, the boys found pity when a couple girls explained in replies.
Another Twitter user even compared the hair on the right to a middle school student going to a dance.
Buzzfeed has more photos of the entertainment.
Girls – 1. Boys – 0.