This Tweet Has Girls Laughing And Boys Confused. Do You Understand It? [Photos]

On Wednesday, 18-year old Twitter user Payton Hicks tweeted a meme that showed a girl getting her haired curled at (what looks like) a salon.

you vs. the girl he cheats with pic.twitter.com/7qBAUJpsDN — pay10 (@payt_xoxo) September 6, 2017

This post has gone viral, being retweeted over 21,000 times. Girls love the post.

However, many men looked at the tweet and scratched their heads. In one word: what?

I need help with this — J.a.B. (@_mrbellizzi) September 7, 2017

Wat does it mean😟 pic.twitter.com/PPJr5MqVDs — Lawrence Cimen (@lorenzsimon15) September 7, 2017

Girls just sat back and laughed at the boys figuring out the meaning.

LMFAOOO all the boys in the replies so confused but us girls knowing what's up is great 😭 https://t.co/X7ct3Z85DY — shelbs 👑 (@palemami) September 7, 2017

i feel like boys don't understand this tweet and it makes me love it that much more lmaooo https://t.co/51OAdnE0Qr — jaz k (@jazzzzzk) September 7, 2017

In the end, however, the boys found pity when a couple girls explained in replies.

The curls on the right are too tight and un natural looking. The ones on the left look nice – See i know — HCC (@Hayden_Cooper98) September 7, 2017

Another Twitter user even compared the hair on the right to a middle school student going to a dance.

Girls – 1. Boys – 0.