Cal Expo’s 9/11 Memorial Open To Public For Free Today

Today is a day of great mourning as we remember that tragic day back in 2001 when almost 3000 people were killed in a terrorist attack.

In honor of all those who fell on that day, Cal Expo has opened up their September 11 Memorial Plaza to the general public for free.

The exhibit includes an exquisite fountain that features the names of every victim inscribed on its surface, a bell tower, and individual memorials to American Airlines Flight 77 and United Airlines Flight 93.

Besides free admission, there will also be free parking today for the event.

It’s set to run from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, so make sure to stop by.

