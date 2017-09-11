Chili’s Will Be Cutting Nearly Half Of Its Menu On Sept. 18

Chili’s is a great restaurant to hit up when you and your friends on split on what sounds good to eat.

From BBQ Baby Back Ribs to Mango Chili Tilapia, the popular restaurant chain has it all.

However, starting on September 18, Chili’s will be axing 40% of its menu. The restaurant chain will go “back to its roots” by cutting its menu of about 125 different dishes down to a drastically simpler menu of 75 appetizers, entrees, desserts, and other items.

The surprising move will allow the company to focus and improve on its signature platters of burgers, ribs, and fajitas, according to a press release.

In fact, Chili’s plans to add 30% more meat to its plates of ribs among other increased portion sizes and recipe changes, according to a report by Nation’s Restaurant News.

You can read the full statement on their website.