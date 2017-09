Denny’s updated their menu, filled with their signature Grand Slam breakfasts, delicious sandwiches….and, poop?

That’s right. Their new mascot is a friendly sausage. However, it’s pretty obvious what it looks like, and people did not hold back on social media to talk about it.

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

I had this same thought today 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QVuNpgE6o — SeanGallimore (@SeanGallimore) September 10, 2017

You better eat that lunch! The Denny's turd spent all morning slaving over a hot toilet bowl to make it. — Hipster Sasquatch 🤘 (@Gr8SageEqlofHvn) September 10, 2017

Is that a Sausage Party character? — Will Michael O'Neil (@ThisIsReadade) September 11, 2017

Wierd he usually only shows up after you finish eating — Neil Armstrong (@FatMan_OnTheRun) September 10, 2017

Regardless of what he’s actually supposed to be, one thing is for sure: this little guy definitely does not look like something you want to eat.