Food Vendor In Berkeley Has Money Confiscated From Wallet, Gets Over $35,000 Back From GoFundMe Page

A University of California, Berkeley police officer was filmed taking money from the wallet of a hot dog vendor, as he was citing the man for illegal vending after the Cal Bears football game on Saturday.

The video, posted on Facebook Sept. 9, has generated more than 10 million views and a lot of criticism about how the officer looks through the vendor’s wallet and takes money.

NBC Bay Area has the video and report here.

Thanks to some quick thinking and generosity, Martin Flores, the man who filmed the incident, also set up a GoFundMe account, “OfficialJustice4Juan&StreetVendors”  which surpassed its $10,000 goal within hours.

According to the page, the funds raised will be utilized to cover legal and personal loses. In addition, funds in excess are to cover other vendors who have been robbed of their hard earned living through citations and removal of their carts.

Flores writes:

On Saturday, September 9, 2017 I took my children to enjoy a Cal Berkeley football game. We had a great time. After the game I promised them that I would support the hotdog vendors by buying food from them. I captured this video as we were interrupted by UC Berkeley Police officer. Thank you for your compassion to support this effort.

As of Monday, Sept. 11, the GoFundMe page reached over $38,000. An extravagant amount for the effort.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Should campus police have handled this situation different?

