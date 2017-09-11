Jim Carrey Has Bizarre Red Carpet Breakdown [VIDEO]

Well that was weird…….

E! News was covering New York Fashion Week this weekend when interviewer Catt Sadler bumped into the legendary funnyman Jim Carrey, the Daily Mail reported.

Unfortunately for her. the interview immediately took a turn for the bizarre as Carrey jumped into a confusing philosophical discussion on icons, the reality, and sense of being.

Though she tried her hardest to keep up, Sadler was left speechless by the end….

Watch the weirdness in all its glory above, and learn more right here.