Take A Look At This Lego-Themed Restaurant In The Philippines! [Photos]

Legos have been a part of pop culture since it was founded in 1949. From toys and video games to movies, Legos are EVERYWHERE! (literally, they’re probably all over your kid’s bedroom floor)
What about Legos and food? It seems inevitable knowing that there is a New York Cheetos-themed restaurant and Avocado-themed restaurant.
In the Philippines, one fan opened his own Lego-themed restaurant called Brick Burger back in February.
Created by Lego-lover and mastermind Jergs Correa, it’s a true paradise for Lego and burger lovers alike. It’s filled with actual Lego pieces, as well as plenty of Lego-like décor.
The restaurant serves 12 different kinds, all of which come with crazy toppings and buns that look like colorful Lego bricks.
Take a look at some of people’s pics of their delicious burgers from the eatery:
So, will you be flying out today or tomorrow for the Philippines?