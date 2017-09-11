Take A Look At This Lego-Themed Restaurant In The Philippines! [Photos]

Legos have been a part of pop culture since it was founded in 1949. From toys and video games to movies, Legos are EVERYWHERE! (literally, they’re probably all over your kid’s bedroom floor)

What about Legos and food? It seems inevitable knowing that there is a New York Cheetos-themed restaurant and Avocado-themed restaurant.

In the Philippines, one fan opened his own Lego-themed restaurant called Brick Burger back in February.

Created by Lego-lover and mastermind Jergs Correa, it’s a true paradise for Lego and burger lovers alike. It’s filled with actual Lego pieces, as well as plenty of Lego-like décor.

Biglaang date. With @donnallorador A post shared by thrixia adove (@3shalala) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

The restaurant serves 12 different kinds, all of which come with crazy toppings and buns that look like colorful Lego bricks.

Take a look at some of people’s pics of their delicious burgers from the eatery:

Tara nang maglaro at kumain 😉 #brickburger #foodporn A post shared by luzbalingit (@luzbalingit) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

"Everything is awesome!" (Emmett, Lego Movie) A post shared by Ralph Lauren Yco Quincena (@ralphquincena) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Mouthwatering Lego themed burger in the Philippines🍔😋#Repost- #brickburgerph A post shared by ELLE HK Official (@ellehongkong) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

So, will you be flying out today or tomorrow for the Philippines?