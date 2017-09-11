Text In To Win Downtown Chowdown Tickets!

Downtown Chowdown is happening on October 15th! We are taking over Capitol Mall and filling 4 blocks with 50+ food trucks and vendors featuring delicious food including Mexican, Chinese, Italian, seafood, gourmet treats and more!

In addition, the entire family will enjoy interactive vendors, games, and live performances!

You can win a pair of tickets Monday – Friday at 7AM, 11AM, 5PM and 7PM!

Listen to 1025 and text in the code word to win! Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.