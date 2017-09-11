Trump Supporters Attempt At Boycotting ‘It’ Backfires, Get Trolled By Stephen King Instead

The remake of Stephen Kings’ novel “It” is huge right now.

The highly anticipated movie smashed box office records and is expected to earn a whopping $117 million during its opening weekend, according to the HuffPost.

Back in June, Stephen King tweeted that Donald Trump blocked him on the social media site. He jokingly tweeted again in August that he was not allowed to see “It” or the television series “Mr. Mercedes,” which King helped write.

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017

When Trump supporters caught wind of this, they took to Reddit to spread the word to ” NOT go see Stephen King’s new ‘IT’ movie” when it premiers.

Instead, Variety reported Sunday that “It” will become the largest September debut and rake in the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror or supernatural film.

When you go up against one of the greatest writers in history, the King always wins.