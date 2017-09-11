Trump Supporters Attempt At Boycotting ‘It’ Backfires, Get Trolled By Stephen King Instead

Filed Under: Film, IT, Movie, Stephen King, Trolled, Trump Supporters
American author Stephen King looks on November 13, 2013 in Paris, during a book signing event dedicated to the release of his new book "Doctor Sleep", the sequel to his 1977 novel "The Shining". The best-selling author has written over 50 novels and sold 350 million copies worldwide. AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
(Photo credit KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)

The remake of Stephen Kings’ novel “It” is huge right now.

The highly anticipated movie smashed box office records and is expected to earn a whopping $117 million during its opening weekend, according to the HuffPost.

Back in June, Stephen King tweeted that Donald Trump blocked him on the social media site. He jokingly tweeted again in August that he was not allowed to see “It” or the television series “Mr. Mercedes,” which King helped write.

When Trump supporters caught wind of this, they took to Reddit to spread the word to ” NOT go see Stephen King’s new ‘IT’ movie” when it premiers.

Okay, Everyone. Please DO NOT go see Stephen King’s new "IT" movie this weekend when it opens. If you have to see it, wait till after opening weekend so he has a lousy showing this week. Trump stands up for us, so we should stand up for him! from The_Donald

Instead, Variety reported Sunday that “It” will become the largest September debut and rake in the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror or supernatural film.

When you go up against one of the greatest writers in history, the King always wins.

