What This Hermit Crab Uses For A Shell May Give You Nightmares! [Photo]

Filed Under: baby head, Doll, Hermit crab, shell
Antalya, TURKEY: A spotted hermit crab ( Dardanus tinctor ), walks in the depths of the Mediterranean sea in Turkey coast, 18 November 2005. The body of most crustaceans is coverd with a strong protective shell which, being rigid, does not grow as the animal develops. Thus periocally they must substitute the old carapace with a new one, a petucularly delicate period as the new protection is not initially sufficiently hard, and untill it is they are at the mercy of predators. Most crustaceans have separate sexes and fertilisation is mostly internal. In the life cycle of some hermaphrodite species a sex change takes places. Hermit Crabs have soft and undefended abdomens and have to find an abandoned shell in which to establish their home. The spotted hermet crab, often carries a few sea anemones and seaweeds on its shell, as their stinging tentacles are a deterent for predators. AFP PHOTO / TARIK TINAZAY
(Photo credit TARIK TINAZAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Hermit Crabs are known to use anything as shells, even trash!

One user on Reddit posted their finding when they discovered a hermit crab using a severed doll head for a shell. People immediately made the connection of this crab to Babyface in Toy Story, the mechanical spider with a baby head.

Hermit crab using a discarded doll head for a shell (x/post from r/wtf). from pics

It’s not entirely clear where and when this photograph was taken, though reports say the crab was snapped in the Pitcairn Islands, a British territory in the south Pacific Ocean.

Either way, have fun falling asleep tonight!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live