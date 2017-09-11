What This Hermit Crab Uses For A Shell May Give You Nightmares! [Photo]

Hermit Crabs are known to use anything as shells, even trash!

One user on Reddit posted their finding when they discovered a hermit crab using a severed doll head for a shell. People immediately made the connection of this crab to Babyface in Toy Story, the mechanical spider with a baby head.

It’s not entirely clear where and when this photograph was taken, though reports say the crab was snapped in the Pitcairn Islands, a British territory in the south Pacific Ocean.

Either way, have fun falling asleep tonight!