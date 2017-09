Drake has posted a series of photos on Instagram that hint at some new music (hopefully soon).

4 MILLI COMING SOON @bakanotnice 😷 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

He posted a picture of himself laying down some vocals in his home studio in Canada.

🍳 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Unfortunately, the captions don’t give us too much information on when exactly to expect some new releases, but this will do for now.

Maybe we’ll get a little something before he leaves overseas this November for his Boy Meets World tour.