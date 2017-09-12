Eminem & Dr. Dre To Appear On ‘Bodied’ Soundtrack

When Eminem was announced as a producer for Joseph Kahn’s Bodied about battle rap, many were hoping this would mean some new music might be coming out along with it.

Kahn confirmed those hopes with the Hollywood Reporter by stating that the soundtrack is slated to feature new music from Eminem with the help of Dr. Dre.

The director said:

“By the time it’s bought and ready for distribution, Eminem will contribute a number of songs to the soundtrack. They [Em and longtime manager Paul Rosenburg] have enlisted Dr. Dre for a couple of songs.”

