Eminem & Dr. Dre To Appear On ‘Bodied’ Soundtrack

By Nina
Filed Under: Rap, Hip Hop, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Joseph Kahn, battle rap, bodied, paul rosenburg
(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)

When Eminem was announced as a producer for Joseph Kahn’s Bodied about battle rap, many were hoping this would mean some new music might be coming out along with it.

Kahn confirmed those hopes with the Hollywood Reporter by stating that the soundtrack is slated to feature new music from Eminem with the help of Dr. Dre.

The director said:

“By the time it’s bought and ready for distribution, Eminem will contribute a number of songs to the soundtrack. They [Em and longtime manager Paul Rosenburg] have enlisted Dr. Dre for a couple of songs.”

Check out the trailer for Bodied below.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live