Is Cardi B Pregnant? [Pics]

Mediatakeout is reporting that a source is telling them that Cardi B is pregnant.

This information came out last week during New York’s Fashion Week at a Puma event.

Cardi was allegedly inquiring about clothing that would help hide her pregnancy.

You can see for yourself in the video of Cardi from last week in the link below.

CLICK HERE TO SEE VIDEO OF CARDI’S BELLY THAT SHOWS SHE’S PREGGO

This would be the first child for Cardi B and Migos member Offset who are already rumored to be engaged.

Source : Mediatakeout