Issa Rae New Face Of CoverGirl

By Nina
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

CoverGirl announced on Tuesday that Issa Rae, creator, writer, and star of HBO’s Insecure will be the new face of the brand.

Issa Rae wrote a message on Instagram expressing her excitement. According to Fader, she wrote in a statement:

“Becoming a COVERGIRL means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways.”

