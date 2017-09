Lucasfilm announced this morning that JJ Abrams is returning to the Star Wars franchise to write & direct Episode IX.

There have been some shake ups recently with Star Wars movies & their directors.

Colin Trevorrow exited as director of Episode IX recently amid rumors of having differences with Kathleen Kennedy.

The news of JJ Abrams returning to the franchise will comfort fans (including myself) due to the success of Episode VII.

