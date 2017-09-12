Kelis Shares Recipe For Milkshake

Happy National Chocolate Milkshake Day!
Famously known for the 2003 hit “Milkshake,” Kelis, who is also a trained chef and graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, shared her recipe for a perfect chocolate milkshake with Refinery29. It’s not your average chocolate milkshake, either. The recipe calls for cayenne pepper and Baileys.
Here’s the full recipe:
Ingredients:
3 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
8 oz Ginger Beer
4 scoops Chocolate Ice Cream
5 pieces Candied Ginger
1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
Chili Cinnamon Rim
Ginger Infused Whipped Cream for Garnish
Preparation:
1. Combine Baileys, ginger beer, chocolate ice cream, candied ginger and cayenne pepper in a blender with a cup of ice. Blend until smooth.
2. Pour mixture into glass with chili-cinnamon-sugar rim (1:1:1).
3. Top with ginger infused whipped cream and a piece of candied ginger.
4. Check the yard.