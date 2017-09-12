Kelis Shares Recipe For Milkshake

Happy National Chocolate Milkshake Day!

Famously known for the 2003 hit “Milkshake,” Kelis, who is also a trained chef and graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, shared her recipe for a perfect chocolate milkshake with Refinery29. It’s not your average chocolate milkshake, either. The recipe calls for cayenne pepper and Baileys.

Here’s the full recipe:

Ingredients:

3 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

8 oz Ginger Beer

4 scoops Chocolate Ice Cream

5 pieces Candied Ginger

1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

Chili Cinnamon Rim

Ginger Infused Whipped Cream for Garnish

Preparation:

1. Combine Baileys, ginger beer, chocolate ice cream, candied ginger and cayenne pepper in a blender with a cup of ice. Blend until smooth.

2. Pour mixture into glass with chili-cinnamon-sugar rim (1:1:1).

3. Top with ginger infused whipped cream and a piece of candied ginger.