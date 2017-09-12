Lower Prices At Target

After Amazon acquired Whole Foods and cut prices in a major way, it was heavily speculated that other grocery chains would likely follow suit.
People reports that Target has announced just that – thousands of items offered at lowered prices. Apparently, the biggest items this will affect are groceries and toiletries.
Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer said:
“We want our guests to feel a sense of satisfaction every time they shop at Target. Part of that is removing the guesswork to ensure they feel confident they’re getting a great, low price every day.”