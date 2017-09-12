MF DOOM & Westside Gunn Releasing Collab Album ‘WESTSIDEDOOM’

Westside Gunn confirmed on his Instagram that a collab album between him and MF DOOM will be released entitled WESTSIDEDOOM.
He also shared a snippet of the album, and it sounds incredible.
Well since @hypebeastmusic let the secret out the bag I Can tell u it's official WESTSIDEDOOM is here prod by ALCHEMIST & DARINGER this is one of the illest projects I've ever heard when u think ART, this is it the RAWEST, FLYEST, GRIMIEST shit you've ever heard IN YA LIFE wats dope than FLYGOD & DOOM 🤔 spread the gospel the day is soon cometh 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #FLYGOD #MFDOOM #WESTSIDEDOOM #HYPEBEAST #ART #VILLIAN #SUPERHERO #HIPHOP #LEGEND #CLASSIC #GXFR IM BAAAAAAK!!!!! #CULTUREWRAP ARTWORK BY @bnardartwork
As he writes in his caption, the album is produced by The Alchemist and Daringer. No release date yet, according to Fader, but it’s definitely a project to keep an eye out for.