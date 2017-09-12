MF DOOM & Westside Gunn Releasing Collab Album ‘WESTSIDEDOOM’

By Nina
Filed Under: daringer, Hip Hop, MF Doom, Rap, the alchemist, westside gunn, westsidedoom
(Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Westside Gunn confirmed on his Instagram that a collab album between him and MF DOOM will be released entitled WESTSIDEDOOM.

He also shared a snippet of the album, and it sounds incredible.

As he writes in his caption, the album is produced by The Alchemist and Daringer. No release date yet, according to Fader, but it’s definitely a project to keep an eye out for.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live