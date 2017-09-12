Monday Night Football Rookie Sideline Reporter Becomes Overnight Internet Sensation [Video]

Last night we witnessed the birth of an internet trending superstar on Monday Night Football during the Denver vs Los Angeles game.

His name is Sergio Dipp and he is a rookie sideline reporter for ESPN.

In his debut report from the sidelines he sparked a viral moment that will go down in broadcasting history.

Check out his first ever report ever in the video below where you can clearly tell that he was nervous.

This report took over Twitter last night and was a top 5 trending topic.

Check out some of the funny reactions below.

Me: wow Rex Ryan might be the worst announcer I've ever heard. Sergio Dipp: hold my beer. — mjpanzer (@DCDribble) September 12, 2017

Ken Bone needs to give his red sweater to Sergio Dipp. We have a new king. — chaps (@UncleChaps) September 12, 2017

ESPN is crazy like a fox.

I will not turn off this game until I see another Sergio Dipp sideline report.#MNF — Trout Manrammer (@TroutManrammer) September 12, 2017

From now on if someone ask's were I was on 9/11 im going to need them2 specfy if they mean 2001 or when Amerca was introduced to Sergio Dipp — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 12, 2017

Sergio Dipp addressed his fumbling on National Television on his own account in the video below.

Thank you… And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

We’ve all had new jobs and being your first day at work can be nerve racking….I sympathize with Sergio as a fellow broadcaster.

If ESPN wert smart they would keep Sergio this season as a sideline reporter because he is now “must see TV.”